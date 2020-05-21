Bennett, Earnestine

Earnestine Bennett Dear Mom, it's been one year today that the Lord called you home. There are no words to express how much you are missed and loved. Your babies, Annette, Tony, Geraldine, Stephanie, and Sherry.

To plant a tree in memory of Earnestine Bennett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.