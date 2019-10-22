Tricia Ballantyne It's been a year since we lost your loving smile. There isn't a day that goes by that your name doesn't cross our lips. We love you, sweet Tricia. From your Family

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.