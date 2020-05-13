In Loving Memory on the Anniversary of your passing Gerald "Buzz" Allen Dear Husband in Heaven you would have been 90 this year you left us 6 years ago and we think about you always - we talk about you still - You have never been forgotten - and you never will - We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.

