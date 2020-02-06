Iltzsch, Daniel J. March 19, 1963 - February 1, 2020 Survived by wife Connie; children, Tiffany Altmannsberger (Jeremy), and Bryan Iltzsch; grandchildren, Hendrik and Renner Altmannsberger; parents, Robert and Virginia Iltzsch; beloved dog, Jade. VISITATION begins Saturday at 12Noon, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm, all at the Mortuary. Memorials to the family for the charities of their choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

