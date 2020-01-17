Illgner, Donn Age 62 Survived by wife, Patrice "Clancy" and siblings, Jeff, Janet (Dave) and Gery (Ann). GATHERING: Saturday, Jan 18, 7-9pm, at River's Edge Pavilion, Council Bluffs. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Nature Conservancy.

To plant a tree in memory of Donn Illgner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.