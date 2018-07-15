Iles, Kelly R. Jun 13, 1960 - Jul 12, 2018 Age 58 of Plattsmouth, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Dwight and Mae Iles. Survived by brothers and sisters, Lonnie (Marlene) Iles, Plattsmouth, NE, Marvin (Kris) Iles, Glenwood, IA, Mary Gerhard, Plattsmouth, NE, Monica (Steve) Kahl, Malvern, IA; also survived by a host of nieces; nephews; beloved pet, Olivia. Private Family Memorial Services will be held at a later date with Burial in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Memorials to the family for future designation. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 306 N 7th Street, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445

