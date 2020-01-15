Hynes, John E. "Jack" January 18, 1960 - January 9, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Edmund and Josephine (Pearson) Hynes. Survived by wife, Amy Toye Hynes; daughters, Allyssa and Joscelyn; son, Jonathan; brother Jay Hynes (Aurora), sister Jerilyn Hynes Kamm (Jim); niece and nephews. VISITATION: Friday, January 17, 5:30-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, January 18, 10:30am. Private Burial at a later date. All Services at St. Stephens the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 S St., Omaha, NE 68135. Memorials to Hynes Children Education Fund. For more information please visit: bramanmortuary.com

