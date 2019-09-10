Hynek, Arthur J. Jr. "Art"

Hynek, Arthur J. Jr. "Art" July 27, 1937 - September 9, 2019 Age 82, of Omaha. Survived by wife, Kathleen A. Hynek (Yale); children: Kimberly A. Hynek, Jacquelyn, Natalie, Brian, Mary Jo; grandchildren: Jacob T. Wiseman, Savanna R. Wiseman, Joshua E. Hynek, Rebecca Ann, Shiane Lynn, Tyler Schaefer; great-grandchildren: Aurora, Dayton, Isaac; other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, from 6-8pm, at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). CELEBRATION OF ART'S LIFE: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, 12:15pm, at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

