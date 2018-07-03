Huynh, Nhan P. Apr 5, 1929 - Jul 1, 2018 Survived by children: daughter, Nga T Huynh; daughter, Hong T Huynh; daughter, Mai Huynh; son, Nhan C Huynh; son, Thien C Huynh; daughter, Cuc Huynh; son, Nhon Huynh; daughter, Lan Huynh; and son, Hong P Huynh; son-in-law, Loc Nguyen; son-in-law, Hung Le; son-in-law, Chitta Ghosh; daughter-in-law, Diem Nguyen; and daughter-in-law, Chau Le; grandchildren: Van Nguyen, Hoang Tran, An Nguyen, Linh Nguyen, Tam Nguyen, Quyen Nguyen, Truc Huynh, Huong Le, Tony Huynh, Trang Ta, Cathy Huynh, Cody Pham, Tommy Pham; great-grandchildren: Vy Tran, Khang Nguyen, Hung Nguyen, Quynh Nguyen. VISITATION: Thursday, July 5, 2018, from 10am–1pm, at Kremer Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, July 6, 2018, at 11am at Kremer Funeral Home with burial following service at Evergreen Cemetery. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 www.kremerfuneralhome.com

Tags

(2) entries

LJTomey
Lisa Tomey

This was a wonderful man who I met once. He had a clear, dedicated love of family and expressed such kindness and respect. He lives on in his legacy and will always come back in spirit. My heartfelt sympathies for those left behind who know this wonderful man in their hearts.

Report Add Reply
Rocio Haas
Rocio Haas

RIP Mr. Huynh, may you find peace and comfort with God. My deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go to your lovely family!

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.