Hutton, Robert L. "Bob"

Hutton, Robert L. "Bob" June 10, 1940 - February 24, 2020 Age 79, of Omaha; formerly of Plattsmouth. Bob is survived by his wife, Judy Hutton of Omaha; two sons: Dr. Kirk Hutton and wife Kate of Bennington; Dr. Kent Hutton and fianc�e Julie Willman of Waterloo; one daughter, Kristi Rieke and husband Mark of Gretna; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two sisters, Janice Valovic of Dunedin, FL; Deanna Tenney and husband Dr. "Bud" Loyd of Lincoln; and one brother, Greg Hutton and wife Debbie of Forney, TX. VISITATION: Friday, February 28, 1-9pm, with family present 6-8pm, at Roby Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, February 29, 11am, at First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth. Memorials to the American Cancer Society. Roby Funeral Home 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 | robyfuneralhome.com

