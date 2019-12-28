Hutfless, Ronald S

Hutfless, Ronald S December 5, 1939 - December 25, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Grace; brothers, Raymond, Robert, George, James and David. Survived by wife, Lois (Renner); sons, Ronald, Matthew and Eric; daughters, Deborah (Mike) Schmoll and Vicki (Steve) Boro; grandchildren, Erica Cain, Russell Gast, Rachel Gast, Samantha Hutfless, Joshua Hutfless, Zachary Hutfless, Cassandra VanOrnam and Michael Schmoll; 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Marlenee and Marlene (Ron) Ingram; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION begins Sunday 2pm with a Wake Service at 4pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL Monday 1:30pm at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Interment Omaha National Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

