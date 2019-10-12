Hutcheson, Donald K. Age 88 Donald K. Hutcheson passed away October 10, 2019. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Hutcheson. Don is survived by his children, Jeff Hutcheson (Cindy), Doug Hutcheson (Brenda), Natalie Burkey (Dan); sisters, Loretta Chapman and Delores Wilson; grandchildren, Jessica Hutcheson, Benjamin Hutcheson (Stephani), Andrew Burkey (Daniella), Ashley Hutcheson, Amanda Burkey, Peter Hutcheson (Haley Harrill); great-grandchild, Eva Hutcheson; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. VIGIL SERVICE will begin at 3pm, followed by visitation until 5pm, on Sunday at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Monday at St. Patrick's Church, #4 Valley View Drive, in Council Bluffs. Interment is in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert Catholic Schools or St. Patrick's Catholic Church. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

