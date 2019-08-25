Huston, James Henry "Jim"

Huston, James Henry "Jim" December 13, 1926 - August 20, 2019 Preceded in death by daughter, Lorie Huston. Survived by wife, Jeannie; son, Timothy (Karen). VISITATION: Tuesday, August 27th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Wednesday, August 28th at 11am, West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE with military honors: Wednesday, 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

