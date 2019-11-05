Huskins, Margie M. October 3, 1932 - November 2, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, James C. Huskins Sr.; great-grandson, Chance Delaney; eight siblings. Survived by children: Jeanne (Bob) Stewart, James Huskins Jr., Jeff Huskins, John (Michelle) Huskins, Joni (Andy) Bodnar; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donnie Marshall, Robert Marshall; sister, Arlene Williams. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Florence Presbyterian Church, 8314 N. 31st St., Omaha, NE. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. | (402) 451-1000

