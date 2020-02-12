Hurt, Dolores L. March 19, 1926 - February 8, 2020 VISITATION will be Wednesday 9:30am, with 11am FUNERAL SERVICE, all at West Center Chapel. Interment in Calvary. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Hurt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.