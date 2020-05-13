Hurst, Thomas J. May 20, 1932 - May 11, 2020 Of Gretna. Lifelong Farmer. Survived by loving wife of 67 years, Marcelyn; children: Rick, Ron (Roxanne), Kathy Becker (Rich Braesch), Tom (Amy Artherholt), Debbie (Steve) Barkley, Brenda (Jeff) Rudolph; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 1-5pm (following CDC Guidelines) at Roeder Mortuary- Gretna Chapel. Private Graveside Service. Memorials to Gretna Fire & Rescue. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Drive 402-332-0090 | www.RoederMortuary.com

