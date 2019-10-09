Hurley, Michael J.

Hurley, Michael J. August 28, 1926 - September 29, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Daniel and Ellen Hurley; and brother, Daniel Hurley Jr. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, October 10th, 10am, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Omaha. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street (402) 731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

