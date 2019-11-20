Huntzinger, Thomas D.

Huntzinger, Thomas D. April 28, 1959 - October 10, 2019 Preceded in death by brother, Jeffery. Survived by son, Benjermin Frith; daughter, Christina D. Frith; granddaughter, Leah S. Hanson; sisters, Connie Scarpello and Patricia Shaw; VISITATION and TIME OF SHARING: Thursday, November 21st from 12 (noon) to 12:45pm at the West Center Chapel followed by INTERMENT at Omaha National Cemetery at 2pm with military honors. Memorials are suggested to the Open Door Mission. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

