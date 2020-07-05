Hunter, Nadine

Hunter, Nadine November 28, 1926 - June 28, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Jean. Survived by children, Douglas Hunter (Karen), and Shirley Lemmers (Tim); grandchildren, Nicholas Shanks (Kelly), Natalie Jones (Will), and Greg Hunter (Nicole); great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jon, Kayia, and Alex. Private Inurnment. Crosby Burket Swanson Golden 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 www.crosby-burket.com

