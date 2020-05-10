Hunter, Frances "Fran" Elizabeth (Rhodes)

Hunter, Frances "Fran" Elizabeth (Rhodes) September 4, 1939 - May 3, 2020 Age 80. Born in Cleveland, OH to Clarence and Sadie (Batts) Rhodes. She grew up attending the St. John AME Church. After graduating from Omaha Technical High School, Fran and then husband Dr. Richard C. Hunter moved to California. She received a BA, Political Science at California State University, Hayward and served as a Teacher and School Administrator with Berkeley Unified School District. She was an Education Policy Fellow at The Greater Cleveland Project, later becoming Director. She received her MS, Urban Studies at Cleveland State University's Levin College, where she became Coordinator of Internships and Graduate Assistantships and Adjunct Professor. She served in various roles at First Presbyterian Church, E. Cleveland and Boulevard Presbyterian Church, Euclid governing boards, Delta Sigma Theta- Greater Cleveland Alumnae Chapter, Arts Collinwood (Pres), Cleveland Housing Network (VP), and Cleveland Public Library Board (Pres). Frances died unexpectedly in Mayfield Heights, OH. She loved the Lord. She is survived by her children, Kim Robinson Justin (Jim) of MI, and Richard C. Hunter II (Christine Curtis) of OH; grandchildren, Kianna, Kristin (Ron), Kyle, and Rhiannon; great-grandchildren, Jacob, ZyAmaria, and Kimari; and many cherished friends and family. Her parents; and twin, Frederick Nichols preceded her in death. Full details and plans: EFBoyd.com and FrancesHunter.org

