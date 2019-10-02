Hunt, Ronald R.

Hunt, Ronald R. July 7, 1943 - September 30, 2019 Preceded by sisters, Dorothy Lybarger, Carol Anderson and Marilyn Yager; brother, Marlin. Survived by wife, Diana; children, Jeffrey (Jorge Posadas), Julie (Mike) Warner and Jodi Smith; grandchildren, Cameron Smith, Scott Warner, Jason Warner and McKenzie Sanders; great-grandson, Drayton Smith; many nieces, nephews and cousins. VISITATION: Thursday 5-7pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, both at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

