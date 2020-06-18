Hunt, Helen Louise (Meredith) July 31, 1929 - June 12, 2020 Helen was born in Glenwood, IA. Her parents were William and Lillie (Ross) Meredith. Helen married LaVern William Hunt on May 19, 1946. They lived in Glenwood until May 1959. Their marriage was blessed with the birth of their daughter, Linda Lee. The family moved to Ralston, NE in May 1959, where she became a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. In 2000, they moved to the home of their daughter, Linda and her husband, Stanford Gooch in Bellevue. Helen passed away on June 12, 2020 at the age of 90 years. VISITATION: Saturday, June 20, from 9-10am, with a CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 10am, all at Bethany Funeral Home. The family invites anyone that cannot join the Celebration to join the GRAVESIDE SERVICE at 11:30am in Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, IA. Memorials may be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church in Ralston, NE. A livestream of the Celebration can be found under Helen's obituary at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100

