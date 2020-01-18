Humphry, Carrie D.

Humphry, Carrie D. January 18, 1913 - December 23, 2019 Carrie D. Humphry, January 18, 1913 to December 23, 2019, age 106. Carrie was preceded in death by husband, Walter in 1980. Carrie is survived by sons, David (Jan) and Jim (Cheri); grandchildren, William (Charlotte), Chad (Leslie), Cara (Chad Brown), Michael; and six great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, January 24th, 11am, Dundee Presbyterian Church (5312 Underwood Ave.) In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Dundee Presbyterian Church. For more details, visit the website of Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler (www.heafeyheafey.com). HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. | (402) 391-3900

