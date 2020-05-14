Humphrey, Orville "Leroy" Jr. Orville "Leroy" Humphrey, Jr., 86, of Overland Park, KS, passed away May 7, 2020 from natural causes. He graduated from Omaha North High School in 1951. Survivors children, Dan Humphrey, FL, Sheri (Jeff) McMahon, Leawood, KS, Cindy (Aaron) Parrott, Lenexa, KS; 7 grandchildren; sisters, Helyne Crawford, Omaha, Babs Lovercheck, Council Bluffs, IA; sister-in law, Shirley Humphrey, Omaha. GRAVESIDE SERVICES: 2pm, Saturday, May 16, 2020, Walnut Grove Cemetery, Brownville. HALL FUNERAL CHAPEL 707 15th St., Auburn, NE 68305 (402) 274-3131 www.hallfuneral.net

