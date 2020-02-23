Humphrey, Geraldine A. "Gerry" April 3, 1924 - February 21, 2020 Age 95, of Council Bluffs, IA. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday 11am at Cutler-O'Neill Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Memorial Park Cemetery. VISITATION with the Family: Thursday from 6-8pm at the Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to: New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779

