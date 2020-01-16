Humpal, Jerry November 2, 1934 - January 14, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Joseph Humpal and Alberta Humpal Lind; and stepfather, Herbert Lind; brothers, Joe Humpal and Jim Humpal; sister, Janice Humpal. Survived by brothers and sisters: John (Lorraine) Humpal, Lawrence Lind, Mary Ann Soukup, and Rita (Dan) Dolan; many nieces and nephews. Jerry donated his body for research. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

