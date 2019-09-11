Hughes, Emma Age 101 Of Valley, NE. Survived by her daughters, Marian Smith of Waterloo and Virginia (Tom) Geiser of Norfolk, NE; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marge Kobs of Bennington, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Valley. Interment: Prospect Hill. Memorials to the Church. Ccondolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

