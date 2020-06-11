Hug, Robert J.

Hug, Robert J. June 3, 1932 - June 10, 2020 Preceded in death by brothers Fred, Harold, Don; sisters Dorothy Wasielewski, Delores Garfield, Janet Heldt, Judy Larsen, Donna Johnson. Survived by wife Margaret; daughter Cynthia Hug; grandson Matthew Bauer; brother Ralph; sisters-in-law Zophia Hug, Rose Meyers, Mary Sykora. VISITATION with the family Thursday 5-7pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL Friday 1:30pm at the mortuary. Interment St. John's Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

