Hug, Rita Marie (Saitta) October 21, 1928 - January 11, 2020 Join us in Celebrating a beautiful love story. Rita Marie Hug passed away on Saturday, just days after her husband, Harold. The couple married 71 years are together again. Rita died at age 91 after a life devoted to family. She took great pride in her six children, eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. One of her favorite pastimes was finding the perfect present for them. She loved to give an unexpected gift. Rita was always ready for a good conversation, offered a listening ear, and gave some of the best advice. She put others first and treated every person with compassion and kindness, setting an example for all of us to follow. We already miss her but take comfort in knowing she's reunited with her first love - Harold. Rita was also preceded in death by her parents, Richard F. Saitta, Sr. and Veronica (Wolski) Saitta; sister Frances Brock and brother-in-law Ray Brock; brother Robert Saitta, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Theresa Saitta, Helen Hug, Dorothy Wasielewski, Delores Garfield, Janet Heldt, Judy Larsen, and Donna Johnson; brothers-in-law, Fred Hug, and Donald Hug; and father and mother-in-law, Fred Hug and Helen Hug (Hrabik). Rita is survived by six children: Sonny (Lori), Ron (Lori), Frances Engelstad (Paul), Allen (Laurie), Stephen (Tom), and Doug (Ausha); eleven grandchildren: Harold (Chris) Hug III, Dannajoy Menicucci, Andrew Kochanowicz, David Kochanowicz, Katherine Hug, Christina Scott, Emily Sharp, Jessica Hug, Allen Hug, Jr., Nicholas Hug, and Alexandra Hug; 18 great-grandchildren; brother Richard F. Saitta, Jr.; sister, Mary Jo Hanes (Bill); brothers-in-law, Robert Hug (Marge), and Ralph Hug (Helen); sister-in-law Zophia Hug; family friends, Jim and Carla Noble; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. VISTATION begins Wednesday 4:30pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Memorials to your favorite charity. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
