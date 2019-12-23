Hug, Harold C., Sr. May 6, 1927 - December 18, 2019 The family welcomes you to join them as they honor Harold and remember the love he showed so many people. VISITATION: Friday, December 27, beginning at 4pm at the Mortuary, with VIGIL SERVICE to be held at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 28, at 12Noon at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4837 Woolworth Ave. Luncheon will immediately follow. Memorials to your favorite charity. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | ww.heafeyheafey.com

