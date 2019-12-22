Hug, Harold C., Sr. May 6, 1927 - December 18, 2019 Family and friends are invited to help Celebrate the life of Harold Hug, who passed away at age 92. He lived his life helping others. He served in the United States Army and retired from the Omaha Police Department. Harold was best known for his ability to make everyone feel welcome. He loved to entertain people with music and could play almost any instrument, but favored the trumpet and accordion. Harold's sense of humor and big heart will never be forgotten. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Hug and Helen Hug (Hrabik); and siblings: Fred Hug, Helen Hug, Dorothy Wasielewski, Delores Garfield, Donald Hug, Janet Heldt, Judy Larsen, and Donna Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Rita; six children: Sonny (Lori), Ron (Lori), Frances Engelstad (Paul), Stephen (Tom), Allen (Laurie), and Doug (Ausha); 11 grandchildren: Harold (Chris) Hug III, Dannajoy Menicucci, Andrew Kochanowicz, David Kochanowicz, Katherine Hug, Christina Scott, Emily Sharp, Jessica Hug, Allen Hug, Jr., Nicholas Hug, and Alexandra Hug; 18 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Robert Hug, and Ralph Hug; sister-in-law Zophia Hug; special family friend Jim Noble; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family welcomes you to join them as they honor Harold and remember the love he showed so many people. VISITATION: Friday, December 27, beginning at 4pm at the Mortuary, with VIGIL SERVICE to be held at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 28, at 12Noon at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4837 Woolworth Ave. Luncheon will immediately follow. Memorials to your favorite charity. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.