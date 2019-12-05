Huffman, Leona Irene Hahn VIEWING will take place from 9-10am on Thursday, December 5th, at John A. Gentleman Mortuary, 1010 North 72 St., in Omaha, followed by a CELEBRATION Of LIFE SERVICE at 10am at the 72nd Street Chapel with the Rev. Eric Jay officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials to St. Mark Lutheran Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.