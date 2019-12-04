Huffman, Leona Irene Hahn September 26, 1923 - November 29, 2019 Leona Irene passed away peacefully in her own home on the evening of Nov. 29th. She was the sixth child born to Henry Hahn, Jr. and his wife, Bertha (Schafer) Hahn on September 26, 1923 at the family farm near DeWitt, NE. She was baptized into the Christian faith on September 30, 1923 at her parents' home by the Rev. F. W. Falkenroth. She attended First Trinity Lutheran School in rural Beatrice, NE and was confirmed at First Trinity Lutheran Church on May 23, 1937 by the Rev. F. W. Falkenroth. She then went on to DeWitt High School graduating with the Class of 1941. She and her sister traveled to Denver and worked there for several months. Upon returning to Nebraska, Irene attended and received a Cosmetology Certification from the California School of Beauty in Omaha. She was employed at a beauty shop in Omaha but after several years, the shop was up for sale and she was able to purchase it. Irene met the love of her life in 1951 and on August 23, 1952, Irene was united in marriage to Carl W. Huffman. They were an inseparable couple during their married life and decided to take an early retirement. They did an extensive amount of traveling in the States and enjoyed several tours to Europe, South America, and Australia. They then spent 13 winters in Mexico and Texas, always keeping Omaha as their home base. Irene's hobbies included needle point stitching cushions for many, many chairs and pillows, reading and housekeeping and, tending to an immaculate yard and garden with her husband. She also enjoyed shopping at her leisure. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Huffman; parents; brothers, Cecil Hahn and Victor Hahn of DeWitt; sisters, Thekla and her husband William Seitz of Plymouth; Viola and her husband Donald Michael of Omaha; and her sister, Amelia Hahn of lincoln. Several nephews, nieces and cousins have gone on before her also. She is survived by her nephew, Les Seitz of Houston, TX; nieces, Annette and her husband Bill Williams of Savannah, TN; Kathy and her husband Tom Beerenstrauch of Lincoln; Donna and her husband larry Demers of Omaha; Linda and her husband, Raymond Crisman of Omaha, as well as numerous great; great-great; and great-great-great nephews and nieces. VIEWING will take place from 9-10am on Thursday, December 5, at John A. Gentleman Mortuary, 1010 North 72 St, in Omaha, followed by a CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE at 10am at the 72nd Street Chapel with the Rev. Eric Jay officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials to St. Mark Lutheran Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
