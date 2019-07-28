Huffman, James D. "Jimmy Don"

Huffman, James D. "Jimmy Don" Age 88 - July 22, 2019 Born in Kingsley, Iowa. Resided in Omaha, Nebraska for the past 31 years. Beloved husband of 42 years to Rose Marie. Father of 3 children: Kim (Todd) Guessford, Jamie Huffman and Tori Huffman. Grandfather of 4 and great-grandfather of 6. Brother of Max (Suanne) Huffman and Margaret Huffman. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sister, Janice Russell and Mother, Helen Huffman. Jim proudly served his country in the Army 11th Airborne 503rd Regiment Station 1953-1956. Jim loved his Iowa Hawkeyes especially when they played the Nebraska Cornhuskers! Jim won United Way Outstanding Volunteer Award in 2008 for all his work at Montclair Elementary. FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS Sunday, July 28th from 1pm to 3pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICES at 3pm. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to Montclair Elementary School or the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

(1) entry

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.