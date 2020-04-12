Huffman, Gene A.

Huffman, Gene A. May 4, 1936 - April 9, 2020 Passed after a brave fight against cancer. He loved the outdoors, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. Survived by wife, Phyllis; son, Wayne (Julie) Huffman; daughter, Kathe (Bill) Vore; grandchildren; 1 brother; 1 sister; and special niece, Melanie Roll. No Services. He will be Interred in the Omaha National Cemetery. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY L ST. CHAPEL, 4712 S 82nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gene Huffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.