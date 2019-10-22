Huffman, Gary L. June 21, 1950 - October 19, 2019 Age 69, of Decatur, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 10:30am, at Decatur City Auditorium, Decatur, NE. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-7pm, with family receiving friends and a 7pm Prayer Service, all at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Visitation will also be held Thursday one hour prior to service. Burial with military honors: Hillcrest Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials to the family for future designation. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES TEKAMAH Tekamah, NE 402-374-1551 | www.pelanfuneralservices.com

