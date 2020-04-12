Huff, Todd A.

Huff, Todd A. August 30, 1964 - April 9, 2020 Todd was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Dale and Yvonne Huff. He graduated from Ralston High School and the University of Nebraska Lincoln. He was a registered professional engineer. He is survived by parents, Dale and Yvonne; sisters, Jennifer Huff and Jill (DJ) Clanton; nephews: Kylan, Mitchell (Becka), Jackson, Tanner and Benjamin Clanton, and Emmett Deines; niece, Bailey Clanton; great-nephews, Evan and Charlie, and great-niece, Zoey. Private GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. A Celebration of Todd's Life will be held, at a later date, due to the pandemic. Memorials are suggested to Community Alliance at 4001 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, NE 68105. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Todd Huff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.