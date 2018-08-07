Huerta, Michael John May 28, 1944 - Aug 6, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Art and Trini Huerta; and grandson, Jacob Comba. Survived by wife of 54 years, Diane Vacha Huerta; daughter, Tracy Comba and Guy Moon; son, Matthew Huerta and wife Lynn; grandchildren: Mikayla Polk (Brandon), Derek Comba, Kylie Comba, Alexandra Huerta (Tyrone); great-granddaughters, Kyliah Dortch, Kinsley Polk; and baby boy Polk due in September; sisters, Adele (Bill), Linda, Juanita (Lex); brothers, Robert (Jeanette), Art (Candy); sister-in-law, Alyce Gillett (Sam); numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-8pm, at Westlawn-Hillcrest. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday at 11am at Hope Presbyterian Church, 5220 So. 159th St. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial to American Diabetes Association, American Cancer Research, or Visiting Nursing Association. Westlawn Hillcrest 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 www.westlawn-hillcrest.com

