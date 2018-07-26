Huerta, Carol A. Jan 9, 1951 - Jul 24, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Lillian Radil; husband, Frank Huerta. Survived by sons, Troy and Robert; daughters, Terri Liddell and Angenette Salvatore; grandchildren, Zach, Taylor, Torri, Trisha, Derek, LilliRose, Caitlyn, Gabby; nieces, Courtney and Amber; numerous great grandchildren. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Friday 3pm at 13010 Edna St. Millard, NE. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

