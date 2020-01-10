Huenniger, Linda C. (Ford) February 24, 1947 - January 1, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Don Huenniger, parents Chuck and Millie Ford, and sister Beverly Nielsen. Survived by sons Brian Parizek (Lisa) and Andrew Parizek (Paula), brother Chuck Ford (Patti) and sister Nancy Brickley (David). Grandchildren Sidney, Emma, Lucy, Lily and Oscar, nieces and nephew. Private Services

