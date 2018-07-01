Huelskamp, Henry Jacob Jun 15, 1930 - Aug 11, 2017 Age 87. Preceded in death by wife, Geraldine (Jardee) Huelskamp; parents, George B. and Blanche M. (Struble) Huelskamp; sister, Mary E. (Huelskamp) Pinaire-Titus; brother, Bernard L. Huelskamp; and many dear in-laws. Survived by wife, Joan (Jenco) Huelskamp of Park Ridge, IL; children, Janel Huelskamp of Omaha, and Mark Huelskamp of Bloomingdale, IL; step-children, Sue (Depke) Joern, Joe Depke (Karen), Mary (Depke) McHugh (Jim), and Patty (Depke) Lindstrom, all of the Chicago area; brother, Raymond Huelskamp (Jeanne) of Omaha; in-laws; nieces; nephews; step-grandchildren; and many family and friends. FUNERAL MASS: July 7, 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St.; followed by lunch in the Parish Hall.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.