Hueftle, Marvin F. Marvin Hueftle, age 87, of Elkhorn, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home in Elkhorn with his family at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Sheryl Hueftle in 1956; granddaughter, Lauren Johnson; and sisters, Lois Rieker and Arlene Ostendorf. Marvin is survived by: his wife, Patricia of Elkhorn; daughters, Kristine (Rod) Walker of North Platte, NE, Patricia Sue (Jim) Sherman of Montpelier, ID, Jill (Jon) Johnson of Lincoln, and Jennifer (Mark) Kerns of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Alan Hueftle of Eustis, NE. A Family Funeral Service will be held at 11am, Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Omaha, 13232 Blondo Street, with Pastor Tim Koester officiating. VISITATION: will be held 2 hours before the services at the church. BURIAL: with full military honors will be held at 1pm, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the East Cemetery in Eustis with Rev. Steve Berke officiating. Memorials can be made to either St. Michael's Lutheran Church or to Parkinson's Foundation and can be left or mailed to the Reichmuth Funeral Home at 21901 West Maple Road Elkhorn. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

