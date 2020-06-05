Huebner, Joyce K.

Huebner, Joyce K. November 12, 1941 - June 3, 2020 A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Well known mental health counselor. Loved to travel and spend time with family. Had an infectious smile. Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Gladys Tonniges; brother, Donald; sister-in-law, Regina Huebner. Survived by husband of 57 years, Gene; children: Melanie (David) Lempke, Jeff (Brandi) Huebner, Dave (Jennifer) Huebner; grandchildren: Jenna, Joli (Ben), Danielle, Chris, Nick, Ashley (Dakota), Cole, Jonathan, Michael, Abigail, Jacen, Tyson; great-granddaughter, Ava. Family Services will be held. Interment: Papillion Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Grand Lodge at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to The Association for Frontotemporal Dementia, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120 King of Prussia, PA 19406, (theaftd.org). KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.