Huddleston, Delbert C. "Del" (Colonel, Ret.) April 1, 1921 - November 25, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Bernice M. Survived by son, Charles (Joni); daughter, Debbie Hargrave (Alan); grandchildren: Alison Inglese (Dan), Andrew Hargrave, Emily and Kelly Huddleston; three great-grandchildren. Family well receive friends Friday, Nov. 29th from 9:30am to 10:30am at the West Center Chapel followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 10:30am. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park with military honors. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

