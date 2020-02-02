Huddle-Cantrell, Tiffany

Huddle-Cantrell, Tiffany February 3, 1971 - January 17, 2020 Tiffani Huddle-Cantrell was born in Hamburg, IA and left us too soon in Omaha, NE. Tiffani leaves to cherish her memory her husband, John Cantrell Jr; children, Brianna Huddle, Orion Cantrell, and Raven Cantrell; parents, Steve Huddle and Jan Holden; brother, Josh Huddle; 3 grandsons; as well as a host of other extended family and friends whose lives she touched. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 2pm Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

