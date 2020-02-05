Huddle-Cantrell, Tiffani

Huddle-Cantrell, Tiffani February 3, 1971 - January 17, 2020 Tiffani Huddle-Cantrell was born in Hamburg, IA, on February 3, 1971 and left us too soon in Omaha, NE, on January 17, 2020. Tiffani leaves to cherish her memory her husband, John Cantrell Jr.; children, Brianna Huddle, Orion Cantrell, and Raven Cantrell; parents, Steve Huddle and Jan Holden; brother, Josh Huddle; and three grandsons; as well as a host of other extended family and friends whose lives she touched. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

To send flowers to the family of Tiffani Huddle Cantrell

Service information

Feb 8
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
2:00PM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 South 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Tiffani's Memorial Service begins.

