Huckins, Matthew Brian January 3, 1983 - September 22, 2019 Matthew Brian Huckins, age 36, passed away on September 22, 2019. He was born on January 3, 1983 in Council Bluffs, IA, to Daniel and Linda (Jacobs) Huckins. Matthew is survived by his wife, Molley Huckins; sons, Max and Miles Huckins; parents, Linda Westerholt (Ron) and Daniel Huckins (Nancy); siblings, Sarah Young (Jaime) and Marshall Huckins; nieces and nephews; a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, September 27, 2019, at 2pm at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed towards the family. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

