Hucka, Arlene Pfalzgraf Winders

Hucka, Arlene (Pfalzgraf) Winders August 19, 1928 ~ October 14, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Helen Pfalzgraf; children's father, Roger D. Winders; son, Daniel Winders; husband, Dallas Hucka. Survived by children, Beverly Winders, Lynn Roedell, Deborah Winders-Weis, Shelley Winders, Lisa (Mark) Garnica, Teri (Danny) Malloy, Tim Winders; grandchildren, Chloe Winders-Singer, Lauren Parke-Ratzloff, Jennifer (Jeff) Manders, Ashli (Dan) Bonder, Shane (Becky) Conger, Tim Winders, Jamie Doughty, Olivia, Grayson and Preslie Malloy, Angela (Ryan) Schill, Dan Winders, Timmy Winders; great-grandchildren, Alexis Manders, Andrew and Lauren Conger, Jackson and Nora Schill; siblings, Beverly Wick, Bruce (Katie) Pfalzgraf, Carl Pfalzgraf. Arlene was adored by her family and all who knew her. She will forever be remembered for her generous heart and infectious laughter. Special thanks to VNA Hospice. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd Street Chapel. Memorials to VNA Hospice. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

