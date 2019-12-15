Huck, John M. Maj USAF (Ret) December 6, 1937 - December 9, 2019 Age 82. John was a Deacon at St. Mary's and St. Matthew's in Bellevue for 39 years. He was the 1997 Bellevue Person of the Year, administrator for the Bellevue Food Pantry, and a member of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. John, a Vietnam veteran and a Bronze Star recipient, served in the United States Air Force for 20 years. Preceded in death by his brother, Joseph. Survived by wife of 58 years, Beverly; children: Pamela Hughes (Kevin), Libby Leute (Tony), Matthew Huck (Connie), Jennifer Bardsley (Greg) & Michael Huck (Eileen); 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Thursday, December 19th, 5:30-7pm, with 7pm Rosary, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 20th, 10:30am, St. Mary's Catholic Church. Interment: Friday, December 20th, 2pm, Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials suggested to the Bellevue Food Pantry, 1908 Hancock Street, Bellevue 68005. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

