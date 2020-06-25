Hubbard, William R.

Hubbard, William R. May 18, 1933 - June 22, 2020 Of Omaha. Survived by wife, Delores; children: Roger, Julie (Scott) Schlarbam, Jeff, Cindy (Burwell) Beaman; grandchildren: Ellissa (Chris), Dan, Ben, Andra, Kelly, (great-granddaughter Olivia coming); sisters-in-law, Lois Horn, Bev Hubbard; family and friends. Owner of Zestos in Florence for 33 years. Private Family Service. Roeder Mortuary 2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE (402) 496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

